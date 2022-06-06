Gibson Dunn, Blank Rome Guide $530M Outerwear Co Deal

By Greg Lamm (June 6, 2022, 4:02 PM EDT) -- Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP-represented Compass Diversified Holdings struck a $530 million deal to buy Blank Rome LLP-represented PrimaLoft Technologies Holdings Inc., which makes high-end outerwear insulation for brands such as Patagonia and Nike, the companies said Monday. PrimaLoft would become Westport, Connecticut-based Compass Diversified's 11th current niche middle market business holding, and the fourth acquisition since 2020, according to a statement. Latham, New York-based PrimaLoft is owned by private equity firm Victor Capital Partners, which acquired a majority interest in PrimaLoft in 2017 in partnership with company management. Compass Diversified said it was attracted to PrimaLoft because it is a...

