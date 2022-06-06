Cravath To Open DC Office With Former FDIC, SEC Heads

By Rachel Rippetoe (June 6, 2022, 3:49 PM EDT) -- Cravath Swaine & Moore LLP will open a new office in Washington, D.C., headed by former leaders of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the firm said Monday. Jelena McWilliams, former FDIC chair, will serve as the managing partner for the new office, which will open this fall. The firm also added Elad L. Roisman, former commissioner and acting chair of the SEC, and Jennifer S. Leete, former associate director in the SEC's Division of Enforcement, to help kickstart the outpost in the nation's capital. The new office will be the firm's third, joining New...

