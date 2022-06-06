High Court Rejects Goodwill Virus Coverage Suit

By Eli Flesch (June 6, 2022, 11:05 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to consider whether Goodwill's Oklahoma affiliate should be entitled to insurance coverage for its pandemic losses from a Tokio Marine unit. The U.S. Supreme Court refused to take up Goodwill Industries of Central Oklahoma's appeal of a Tenth Circuit ruling that denied coverage for losses caused by pandemic shutdown orders. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) With the ruling, Goodwill Industries of Central Oklahoma Inc. becomes the first policyholder seeking pandemic coverage to be turned back by the Supreme Court after losing in a circuit court. In its petition for certiorari, Goodwill had pitched its case against...

