Mithril Settles Calif. Countersuit With Ex-General Counsel

By Clark Mindock (June 6, 2022, 4:47 PM EDT) -- A former general counsel of a venture capital firm co-founded by Peter Thiel quietly settled with the company after Mithril accused her of running a whisper campaign against the company, according to a status report filed Friday in California federal court. Crystal McKellar's fight with Mithril Capital Management LLC had been sent to arbitration by a California federal judge in early 2020. McKellar was the company's general counsel until February 2019 and continued working for the company until that July; in March 2019 she notified the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and others that she believed there was fraud underway at...

