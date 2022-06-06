Georgetown Prof Quits After 'Lesser Black Woman' Post Probe

By Jack Rodgers (June 6, 2022, 4:19 PM EDT) -- Just days after Georgetown University law school said it would not discipline him over a tweet suggesting that President Joe Biden was nominating a "lesser Black woman" to the U.S. Supreme Court, Professor Ilya Shapiro resigned over what he called an "unacceptably hostile work environment." Taking aim at a university report finding that he had made "objectively offensive comments" in criticizing Biden's plan to nominate a Black woman to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer, Shapiro said the investigation had served to undermine principles of free speech that the school claimed to protect. "The freedom to speak unless someone finds what you...

