Dutch Watchdog Calls For EU Rule On ESG Rater Conflicts

By Alex Davidson (June 6, 2022, 5:33 PM BST) -- The Dutch financial services regulator has called on European watchdogs to require providers of environmental, social and governance ratings to be transparent about how their ratings to prevent "greenwashing," or representing products as greener than they actually are. Responding on Friday to the European Commission's open consultation on regulation of providers of ESG ratings, the Dutch Authority for Financial Markets said market participants increasingly depend on ratings, but the market is unregulated, creating investor protection risks. "Providers of ESG ratings may play different roles, such as consultant, data provider or rating agency, and represent different interests," the Dutch watchdog said....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS