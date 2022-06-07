Wiley Matches Cravath Associate Salary Floor

By Emily Lever (June 7, 2022, 3:09 PM EDT) -- Wiley Rein LLP has matched the first-year associate starting salary at BigLaw pay trendsetter Cravath Swaine & Moore LLP, the firm confirmed to Law360 Pulse on Tuesday. The Washington, D.C.-based firm raised its freshman associate salaries to $215,000 per year, effective June 1, a spokesperson confirmed. However, the firm declined to reveal its full salary range or confirm news reports to the effect that it had matched the Cravath scale for all associates. "Wiley has adjusted our associate salary scale to recruit and retain the best associates in keeping with the market," a spokesperson told Law360 Pulse via email. The 260-attorney...

