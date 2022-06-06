Pot Co. Loses Case Against Mich. Township Over Licensing

By Katryna Perera (June 6, 2022, 7:08 PM EDT) -- A Michigan federal judge Friday tossed a lawsuit by a cannabis company that claimed a Michigan township's marijuana licensing scheme unlawfully and arbitrarily favored some applicants over others. In his order, U.S. District Judge Thomas L. Ludington found that plaintiffs Green Stones Inc. and Jeffrey Yatooma did not allege an actual or imminent injury and therefore lacked standing to pursue their case. Green Stones and Yatooma filed their complaint against Birch Run Township in April, claiming that some of the town's criteria for awarding licenses, which it says are essential for a winning application, were incomprehensibly vague and immaterial and would...

