Ex-Chief of Staff Sues Pot Standards Org. For Wage Theft

By Caleb Drickey (June 6, 2022, 6:45 PM EDT) -- A nonprofit organization dedicated to "promoting integrity in the cannabis industry" illegally refused to pay an employee his promised wages, according to a new lawsuit filed in Arizona federal court. In a Friday complaint, plaintiff Carl Hamilton alleged that Foundation of Cannabis Unified Standards Inc. and its owners stiffed him of nearly a full month's pay in violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act and the Arizona Minimum Wage Act. "Defendants refused to compensate plaintiff any wages whatsoever for … any of the workweeks during March 2022 in which he worked for defendants," Hamilton said. Hamilton says he was hired by...

