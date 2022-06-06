Dr. Oz Asks Pa. High Court To Halt Undated Vote Count

By Eric Heisig (June 6, 2022, 9:22 PM EDT) -- Dr. Mehmet Oz on Monday asked the Pennsylvania Supreme Court to halt an order to count undated yet timely mail-in and absentee ballots for GOP primary voters, one day after his former opponent for U.S. Senate asked the appellate court judge who issued the order to end the case he brought. The TV personality-turned-Senate candidate told the state justices in a filing that the campaign of Dave McCormick, who ran against Oz for the Republican nomination and sued the state before conceding on Friday, failed to include seven county boards of election as respondents. That includes Philadelphia County, the filing stated....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS