Biden Announces 5 New US Attorney Nominees

By James Arkin (June 6, 2022, 6:48 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden announced five new U.S. attorney nominees in four states Monday, including several veteran prosecutors, a Perkins Coie LLP counsel and a partner at Munger Tolles & Olson LLP. The White House said in a release the nominees were "chosen for their devotion to enforcing the law, their professionalism, their experience and credentials, their dedication to pursuing equal justice for all, and their commitment to the independence of the Department of Justice." Biden has now announced 53 U.S. attorney nominees since taking office, the White House said. The president announced two nominees for Wisconsin: Gregory J. Haanstad for the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS