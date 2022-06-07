UK's Biffa Gets £1.4B Offer From US Private Equity Co.

By Najiyya Budaly (June 7, 2022, 2:47 PM BST) -- Biffa said Tuesday that it has received a £1.4 billion ($1.8 billion) takeover offer from U.S. private equity firm Energy Capital Partners, as the waste management company revealed that it may be liable to pay up to £153 million in tax to Britain. The board of Biffa PLC said that it has received a series of "unsolicited and indicative proposals" from Energy Capital Partners LLC. ECP, which is based in New Jersey and invests in energy infrastructure, has proposed an offer price of 445 pence per share in cash, which values the company at approximately £1.36 billion. The offer represents a...

