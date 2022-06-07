Cyber-Insurance Prices Double As Claims Soar, Says Study

By Irene Madongo (June 7, 2022, 6:09 PM BST) -- A soaring number of ransomware claims helped to more than double the price of cover for digital attacks, insurance broker Marsh said in a study published Tuesday. Marsh UK's Cyber Insurance Trends 2021 report said that most of its clients that buy insurance through the London market experienced higher prices for digital cover last year. Average prices increased 28% in the first three months of the year and then 109% in the last quarter, and some of those covered saw premiums swell by more than 300%, Marsh said. "The rise was driven primarily by the increase in the frequency and severity...

