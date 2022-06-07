PwC Fined £4.9M Over Construction Company Audits

By Ronan Barnard (June 7, 2022, 2:05 PM BST) -- The audit watchdog said Tuesday that it had hit accounting giant PricewaterhouseCoopers with two fines totaling almost £5 million ($6.25 million) because of failures in its audits of two London-listed major construction companies. The Financial Reporting Council said that PwC had failed to properly audit revenue under long-term contracts for construction giants Galliford Try and Kier Group. (Leon Neal/Getty Images) The Financial Reporting Council said it had fined PwC LLP and former partner Jonathan Hook over statutory audits of Galliford Try PLC and Kier Group PLC, saying the Big Four firm had failed to properly audit revenue under long-term contracts for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS