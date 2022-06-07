EU Authorities Bust €34M Tax Evasion Scheme

By Alex Baldwin (June 7, 2022, 6:50 PM BST) -- Polish and Spanish authorities arrested 10 individuals tied to a tax scheme that allegedly plundered more than €34 million ($36 million) from Poland's state budget, the European Union's law enforcement agency said Tuesday. Europol announced that local authorities seized more than €8 million in cash and assets, including real estate and luxury vehicles, in simultaneous raids conducted on May 26. Seven Polish nationals were apprehended in the Canary Islands — a Spanish archipelago off the coast of northwest Africa — where they had been keeping a "low profile among tourists" while the remaining three were arrested in Poland. The individuals are affiliated...

