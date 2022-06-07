Payments Co. ACI Sheds Banking Products Biz In $100M Deal

By McCord Pagan (June 7, 2022, 1:36 PM EDT) -- Payments software company ACI Worldwide said Tuesday it's divesting its corporate online banking products business to private equity firm One Equity Partners for $100 million. The sale of ACI Digital Business Banking to OEP gives the middle-market firm a unit that helps blue-chip banks process more than $1 billion in daily payments, according to separate statements. "We are pleased to have found a strong and strategically driven company to take our corporate online banking solutions to the next level," ACI President and CEO Odilon Almeida said in a statement. "It allows ACI to better focus on serving our customers by expanding our...

