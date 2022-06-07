Cooley Law Isn't Meeting ABA's Bar Exam Pass Standard

By Kevin Penton (June 7, 2022, 4:33 PM EDT) -- Western Michigan University Thomas M. Cooley Law School is failing to meet a 75% bar exam passage rate required by the American Bar Association, but will have more time to meet the standard, an ABA council has determined. Cooley Law had a so-called ultimate bar passage rate of 59.5% for its class of 2019, according to the latest numbers reported to the council for the ABA's Section of Legal Education and Admission to the Bar, which posted a corrective action statement notice in late May on its website. The school's ultimate passage rate — which includes figures for students who took...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS