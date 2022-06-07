M&A Volumes Plunge On COVID, Ukraine, Says ONS Data

By Irene Madongo (June 7, 2022, 6:18 PM BST) -- The number of mergers and acquisitions in the U.K. fell sharply in the first three months of this year to 371 transactions from 570 in the fourth quarter of 2021, according to data from the Office for National Statistics published on Tuesday. The value of outward M&A — British firms acquiring foreign businesses abroad — was £2.6 billion ($3.3 billion) between January and March this year, which was £700 million less than the £3.3 billion figure for the last three months of 2021, the non-ministerial department said. Domestic M&A, U.K. companies acquiring other local firms, was worth £4 billion in the first...

