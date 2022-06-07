High Court Moved Sharply To Right Since 2020, Surveys Find

By Ryan Boysen (June 7, 2022, 2:26 PM EDT) -- A trio of longitudinal surveys says the Supreme Court has lurched sharply to the right of public opinion since 2020 and is now more ideologically conservative than three-quarters of all Americans, but even so, most members of the public still underestimate that shift, the surveys' authors say. The three surveys, which tracked the high court's decisions and public opinion going back to 2010, found that the court has, since 2020, become much more conservative than the public and is now similar to Republicans in its ideological position on key issues. The survey results, published Monday in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, asked...

