UK To Design Senior Managers Regime For Exchanges

By Alex Davidson (June 7, 2022, 6:59 PM BST) -- The U.K. Treasury said Tuesday it will create a senior managers and certification regime for financial market infrastructures like clearing houses, making their senior managers personally accountable in a way that already applies to banks and insurers. The Bank of England will supervise senior managers at these systemically important trading platforms who will be liable for any rule breaches under their watch as part of the new regime, the government said in response to industry feedback on its July 2021 regime proposal. The Treasury said the government will legislate to make senior-manager responsibility apply to central counterparties, which sit between buyers...

