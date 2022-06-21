It's Time For Mid-Law To Take Charge Of Managing Info

By Emma Cueto (June 21, 2022, 12:51 PM EDT) -- As changes in technology and attorney work habits create new challenges for the management of documents and information, many Mid-Law firms should be thinking more proactively about information governance, including how they can overcome the difference in resources compared to BigLaw, experts say. Information governance, which involves the policies around the collection and storage of documents, digital data and other records generated by an organization, is an increasingly demanding task, especially as attorneys began relying more and more on written means of communication such as email and employee chat functions to collaborate during the COVID-19 pandemic. @media screen and (min-width: 500px)...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS