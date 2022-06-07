VC Firm Flatiron Sues Cannabis Cos. In Del. Over Unpaid Debt

By Katryna Perera (June 7, 2022, 7:29 PM EDT) -- Private investment firm Flatiron Venture Partners LLC has sued cannabis startup GrowFlow Corp. and its acquirer, Dama Technology Inc., in Delaware Chancery Court, alleging the two companies made unapproved changes to the payback terms for a $2 million loan Flatiron provided. Flatiron filed its complaint Monday against GrowFlow, Dama and two of Dama's wholly-owned subsidiaries, claiming GrowFlow and Dama have repaid only a little more than the original loan amount instead of the agreed-upon terms of paying back double the original loan. The complaint alleges breach of contract, breach of the implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing, and promissory estoppel....

