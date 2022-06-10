Jones Day Taps Dentons For Int'l Trade Partner In Brussels

By Ashish Sareen (June 10, 2022, 5:28 PM BST) -- Jones Day has recruited a former World Trade Organization lawyer from Dentons for its government regulation practice in Brussels, to coordinate its international trade work in Europe. Nadiya Nychay — who joined the firm as a partner on June 1 — will boost the firm's capabilities to advise European Union and global clients on WTO disputes and international regulatory matters, Françoise Labrousse, a Paris-based co-head of Jones Day's government regulation practice, said in a statement. "We needed someone like Nadiya to have a global overview of what's going on in Europe and to be able to coordinate international trade matters," Labrousse...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS