CBD Cos. Must Beware COVID Claims Amid Gov't Scrutiny

By Michelle Bodian (June 15, 2022, 5:09 PM EDT) -- In March, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, in conjunction with the Federal Trade Commission, issued seven CBD-related warning letters to businesses around the country, primarily due to health claims related to the treatment and prevention of COVID-19.[1] While it may seem easy to dismiss these warning letters as not applicable to the majority of CBD businesses in the industry, the letters should be heeded as a cautionary tale. Background The history of how these products flooded the market and flourished in recent years is worth revisiting. The 2018 Farm Bill amended the Controlled Substances Act to exclude hemp — inclusive...

