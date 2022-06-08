Brown Rudnick Elects Depp Trial Attorney To Partner

By Dave Simpson (June 7, 2022, 11:14 PM EDT) -- Brown Rudnick LLP associate Camille Vasquez, who came to prominence representing Johnny Depp in his defamation case against Amber Heard over critical public statements following their divorce, has been elected to partner, the firm announced Tuesday. A member of Brown Rudnick's litigation and arbitration practice at its Orange County, California, office since 2018, Vasquez was a standout on Depp's legal team, which secured him a $15 million win — compared to Heard's $2 million award — in their defamation cases against each other. The verdict was announced June 1. "Historically, we have reserved this announcement for the end of our fiscal...

