Rimon Opens Orlando Office With Life Science Atty

By Rachel Rippetoe (June 8, 2022, 4:08 PM EDT) -- Continuing to expand its footprint, Rimon PC has opened a new office in Orlando, adding a Wilson Elser Moskowitz Edelman & Dicker LLP life sciences attorney to serve in the office as partner. Amy Baker, who was partner and co-chair of Wilson Elser's life science practice group, will join Rimon's new Florida office, the firm announced at the end of last month. Baker is also co-chairman for the Central chapter of BioFlorida, a statewide biotechnology research network. "Rimon has such deep experience in intellectual property and funding in the life science and technology industries, making this move ideal for me," Baker...

