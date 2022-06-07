DEA Says Pot Researchers' Suit Belongs In Circ. Court

By Sam Reisman (June 7, 2022, 8:50 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration once again urged a Rhode Island federal judge to dismiss a medical cannabis research lab's suit accusing the agency of stonewalling its efforts to import and study marijuana, saying the court lacked jurisdiction. In a reply brief filed on Monday, the DEA said that federal courts of appeal had exclusive authority to hear cases challenging the attorney general's actions under the Administrative Procedures Act, and any injunction granted by the district court would have unintended ramifications. "Were the district court able to review such claims, a decision to accept jurisdiction would infringe on the courts of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS