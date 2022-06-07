DOJ Urges Int'l Coordination To Combat Crypto Crime

By Sarah Jarvis (June 7, 2022, 5:23 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice has issued a report responding to President Joe Biden's executive order on cryptocurrencies, recommending that the U.S. fortify and share information with foreign law enforcement to combat misuse of digital asset technology. The report includes a Monday letter from Attorney General Merrick Garland, who highlighted various DOJ recommendations, including "expanding our operational and capacity building efforts with international partners; increasing information sharing, coordination, and deconfliction; and closing regulatory gaps across jurisdictions." Garland said the department collaborated with the Department of State, Department of the Treasury, Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and the...

