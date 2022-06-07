Nev. Pot Regulator Seeks $140K Fine Against Cannabis Co.

By Katryna Perera (June 7, 2022, 6:08 PM EDT) -- A Nevada dispensary was hit with a complaint from the Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board recommending a fine of at least $140,000 after a shop managers allegedly sold a cannabis product to an employee in an off-the-books transaction. The complaint submitted Monday states that the staff of the Cannabis Compliance Board, or CCB, received a report from an individual in October 2021 that a manager of Nevada Organic Remedies LLC "gave concentrated cannabis to an employee at the facility via a transaction that was not recorded in the state's required seed-to-sale tracking system." The CCB began an investigation into the incident and found...

