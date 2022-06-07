FDA Chafes At Drugmaker's Graphic Design In Promo Piece

By Emily Field (June 7, 2022, 7:28 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's Office of Prescription Drug Promotion posted on Monday an "untitled letter" — its third this year — to Althera Pharmaceuticals LLC, objecting to the portrayal of safety information in a professional promotional piece for the cholesterol drug Roszet. The FDA said the promotional materials doctors received on Roszet's ability to lower cholesterol is misleading because of how the risks and benefits information is laid out. Benefit claims are shown with colorful graphics, large headlines and with significant white space, while the risk information for some of the drug's contraindications is consigned to the bottom of the first...

