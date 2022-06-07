On June 21, Hirshfeld Will Leave The USPTO

By Andrew Karpan (June 7, 2022, 8:23 PM EDT) -- The commissioner for patents has set a date for when the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office lifer plans to depart the office for good — it's later this month. Back in April, Drew Hirshfeld, whose full title reads "Acting Deputy Under Secretary of Commerce for Intellectual Property and Acting Deputy Director" of the USPTO, announced he would be leaving government after nearing three decades working there. On Tuesday, he said that his last day would be June 21. "I cannot think of a better place to have had a fulfilling career than at the USPTO," he wrote in a lengthy statement that...

