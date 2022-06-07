4th Circ. Says Co. Can't Slip Injury Claims In Subchapter V

By Rick Archer (June 7, 2022, 8:45 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit has found corporations can't use Subchapter V small business bankruptcy filings to escape court judgments for willful injuries, saying unlike Chapter 11, the subchapter makes no distinctions between individuals and corporations. In an opinion filed Tuesday, the panel found that while the Bankruptcy Code allows a corporation to discharge court judgments for willful injuries in a standard Chapter 11, it can't in a small business filing, saying Congress made the change deliberately to balance out the more debtor-friendly aspects of Subchapter V. "To make a distinction between individuals and corporations for how Subchapter V is applied would not...

