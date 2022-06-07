Del. Judge Orders More Detail On Biden Papers FOIA Review

By Jeff Montgomery (June 7, 2022, 7:52 PM EDT) -- A state judge ordered the University of Delaware on Tuesday to flesh out a contested affidavit detailing support for its conclusions that President Joe Biden's gift to its library of personal records from decades in the Senate are excluded from Freedom of Information Act review demands. The state Supreme Court — while leaving undisturbed a finding that the records are exempt — ordered the additional disclosures in December, in ruling on an appeal by the conservative groups Judicial Watch and The Daily Caller News Foundation from a Superior Court decision. Both challenged university, state agency and lower court denials of access...

