Meet The Ex-Federal Judge Who May Testify In Jan. 6 Hearings

By Jack Karp (June 8, 2022, 3:24 PM EDT) -- As the House of Representatives' Jan. 6 committee begins public hearings this week, some in the legal community are focusing particular attention on one potential witness — a highly respected, conservative former federal judge who advised then-Vice President Mike Pence in the days before the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. J. Michael Luttig Former Fourth Circuit Judge J. Michael Luttig, who by his own account advised Pence's staff on issues related to Pence's certification of the 2020 presidential election results and has since vehemently criticized Republican efforts to undermine those results, is widely expected to testify publicly before the House Select...

