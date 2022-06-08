Simpson Thacher Guides £500M Melrose Share Buyback

By Najiyya Budaly (June 8, 2022, 11:35 AM BST) -- Melrose Industries PLC said Wednesday that it will pay out up to £500 million ($627 million) to shareholders under a buyback program, after announcing the $650 million sale of its office desk business Ergotron earlier in the week. Blue-chip company Melrose has announced that it will buy back no more than 437,242,947 shares for a consideration of up to £500 million in a program that will end by Oct. 31. (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis) FTSE 100-listed Melrose said that it will buy back no more than 437,242,947 shares for a consideration of up to £500 million. The program will begin on Thursday...

