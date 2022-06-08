German SAF Holland Makes 2nd Bid For Swedish Brakes Co.

By Najiyya Budaly (June 8, 2022, 4:47 PM BST) -- German automotive manufacturer SAF Holland offered on Wednesday $327 million for the remaining shares that it does not own in Haldex, six years after its initial bid for the Swedish brake producer. SAF Holland SE made a 3.2 billion Swedish kroner ($327 million) tender offer in cash for Haldex AB. SAF Holland, which trades on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, said it plans to acquire all outstanding shares in the Nasdaq Stockholm-listed brake company for 66 Swedish kroner per share, a 47% premium on the closing price of 45.05 Swedish kroner on Tuesday. "This is the best and final offer price and...

