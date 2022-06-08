UK Insurers Urged To Plug Data Gaps On Climate Risk

By Dawood Fakhir (June 8, 2022, 2:31 PM BST) -- Big insurers in the U.K. are well-equipped to handle different levels of climate risks in the future, but the sector lacks comprehensive and high-quality data to manage the losses that can arise from rising global temperatures, an executive of Bank of England said Wednesday. Stefan Claus, head of the general insurance division at the central bank, said the general and life insurance companies in the country also lacked the framework that could help them cushion losses because of climate change. "The design, methodology or scope of the capital framework does not adequately cover risks from climate," he said at an event...

