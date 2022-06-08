Insurers Urge Testing Of EU's Retail Investment Strategy

By Irene Madongo (June 8, 2022, 3:33 PM BST) -- European insurers warned on Wednesday that introducing new European Union requirements to enhance retail investments could be costly for firms, and called for rule changes to be thoroughly tested. Trade body Insurance Europe made the comments in its response to the European Commission's call for evidence for its retail investment strategy, which includes measures to enable more people to participate in capital markets. The EU's executive arm is concerned that the level of retail investor participation in the bloc's capital markets remains low despite high individual saving rates in Europe. It wants to encourage individual investors to funnel their cash into the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS