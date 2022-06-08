UK Treasury To Target Critical Outsourcers With Legislation

By Alex Davidson (June 8, 2022, 2:56 PM BST) -- HM Treasury announced planned legislation on Wednesday to pick out certain third-party financial companies as critical players in the markets, which will enable regulators to focus on outsourced services to guard against systemic risk. The Treasury said the new framework will become formal through legislation once the parliamentary agenda allows, in a proposal it developed with the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The new powers would give regulators closer scrutiny of certain firms awarded outsourcing contracts by major financial institutions, including cloud computing and settlement services. "Under this proposal, HM Treasury will — in consultation with the financial regulators...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS