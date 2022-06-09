Crowell & Moring Adds Tech Pro For London Corporate Team

By Ashish Sareen (June 9, 2022, 6:26 PM BST) -- Crowell & Moring LLP has hired a corporate law specialist from Baker Botts LLP in London as it looks to build out its mergers and acquisitions practice with a focus on technology and life sciences transactions. David Ramm — who joined as a partner Monday — has been brought in to build upon the firm's strengths in heavily regulated industries that are underpinned by technology and intellectual property, London managing partner Robert Weekes said on Wednesday. "If you look at David's background, it's tech, pharma and payments, and those are all areas where the firm is very strong in the U.S....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS