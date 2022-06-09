Linklaters Adds Real Estate Finance Pro From Ashurst

By Ashish Sareen (June 9, 2022, 6:26 PM BST) -- Linklaters LLP plans to boost its capacity to handle real estate finance transactions in the U.K. and Europe with the hire of a specialist from Ashurst, as investment in the office market picks up as COVID-19 pandemic-related restrictions have eased. Jessica Jenner — who is slated to join the firm in September — will work with partners Scott Simpson and Philip Gore in the real estate finance team, which is seeing a significant increase in financings for investment transactions and development projects as the region emerges from the pandemic. "The firm was seeing how busy we were, and the market is...

