4 Firms Rep On Financing Valuing UK Software Co. At £9.2B

By Charlie Innis (June 8, 2022, 2:52 PM EDT) -- The Access Group, a provider of cloud-based business management software, said Wednesday it nabbed further funding from shareholders Hg Capital and TA Associates in a deal that values the company at £9.2 billion (roughly $11.5 billion), including debt, with help from four law firms. Kirkland & Ellis LLP advised Access Group on refinancing and financing aspects, and Linklaters LLP advised Hg Capital. Legal advisers on the deal also include Latham & Watkins LLP and Travers Smith LLP; their exact roles were not clear, and representatives for Latham and Travers did not immediately answer requests for further information. The deal, which includes...

