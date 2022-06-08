Senate Deadlocks On Biden Pick To Lead DOL's Benefits Arm

By Rachel Stone (June 8, 2022, 3:28 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Senate narrowly voted against confirming Biden administration nominee Lisa Gomez to head the U.S. Department of Labor's employee benefits unit on Wednesday, but the Cohen Weiss & Simon LLP partner still has a shot at the role. Senators voted strictly along party lines 50-50, with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, ​​D-N.Y., switching his vote to "no" at the tail end of the tally before entering a motion to reconsider. Schumer's procedural vote permits him to bring up the matter at a later date, enabling him to put the question of confirming Gomez as assistant secretary of labor of the...

