US Senate Confirms Innocence Project Atty To NY Trial Court

By James Arkin (June 8, 2022, 4:02 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Senate voted Wednesday to confirm Nina Morrison, a veteran attorney at the Innocence Project, to serve as a district court judge for the Eastern District of New York. Morrison was approved in a bipartisan 53-46 vote. She has worked at the Innocence Project since 2002, first as the organization's executive director and senior staff attorney. She became the senior litigation counsel in 2019. Morrison was nominated by President Joe Biden in December. In announcing her nomination, the White House said she had been lead or co-counsel for approximately 30 wrongly convicted people who were freed from prison or death row...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS