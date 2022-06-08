Ex-Kaplan Hecker Attys Launch Boutique Bloch & White In NY

By Matt Perez (June 8, 2022, 3:59 PM EDT) -- Two former attorneys at Kaplan Hecker & Fink LLP who litigated against the organizers of the deadly Unite the Right rally announced Wednesday the launch of their boutique litigation firm Bloch & White LLP out of New York. Started by litigators Michael Bloch and Benjamin White, the new firm will be focused on civil rights, criminal and white collar defense, and commercial litigation, according to an announcement. Its office is at 152 W. 57th St. in Manhattan. "Ben and I have forged a strong working relationship built on respect, trust and supporting each other's strengths," Bloch said in a statement. "With...

