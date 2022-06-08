South Korean PE Firm Pays $1.3B For Polyester Film Biz

By McCord Pagan (June 8, 2022, 7:09 PM EDT) -- South Korean private equity firm Hahn & Co. said Wednesday it is buying the polyester film, known as PET, business of conglomerate SK Group for 1.6 trillion South Korean won (about $1.3 billion). Hahn & Co. said in a statement that the PET business is the largest in Korea, fourth largest in the world and brought in about $953 million in revenue last year. "SK's PET business is a global leader with attractive opportunities for growth and expansion in untapped markets. This acquisition continues Hahn & Co.'s conviction in Korea as an attractive while overlooked market for acquisitions," Hahn & Co....

