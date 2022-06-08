European Commission Gives Third Party Clearers Equivalence

By Alex Davidson (June 8, 2022, 6:34 PM BST) -- The European Commission awarded regulatory equivalence on Wednesday to central counterparties in Chile, Malaysia and Indonesia, a key step toward being allowed to provide central clearing services in the European Union. The EU's executive arm said it decided those frameworks meet so-called equivalence requirements, which means they match requirements for CCPs under the European market infrastructure regulation, which lays down rules covering over-the-counter derivatives. The step clears the way for an eventual formal recognition of the CCPs of the three countries to free them to do business with EU customers. CCPs operate between the buyer and seller of a derivative contract,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS