EU Approves Atlantia's €950M Purchase Of Yunex

By Dawood Fakhir (June 8, 2022, 6:29 PM BST) -- Italian infrastructure company Atlantia SpA has moved closer to completing its €950 million ($1 billion) acquisition of German traffic systems company Yunex GmbH from engineering giant Siemens AG after receiving approval from the European Commission on Wednesday. The European Union's executive arm approved the merger under the bloc's merger regulations, saying the merger poses no threat to consumers. "The proposed acquisition would raise no competition concerns because of its limited impact on the market," it said in statement. Atlantia agreed to buy Yunex in cash in January from Siemens Mobility GmbH after outbidding several international competitors. Atlantia is listed on the...

