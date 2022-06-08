EU Clears Chevron's $3B Acquisition Of Renewables Biz

By Najiyya Budaly (June 8, 2022, 4:26 PM BST) -- Europe's antitrust authority said Wednesday that it has given the green light to Chevron's $3.15 billion acquisition of biofuels producer Renewable Energy Group, after finding that the transaction would raise no competition concerns. The European Commission said that there are "very limited" overlaps between Californian energy company Chevron Corp. and Iowa-based Renewable Energy Group Inc. The business overlaps "in any event do not affect the European Economic Area," the EU executive said. The authority said that it examined the merger under a simplified procedure, which it uses when merging companies have a combined market share of below 15% and are considered...

