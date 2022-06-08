Ex-Georgetown Law Prof Joins Manhattan Institute

By Emily Lever (June 8, 2022, 4:32 PM EDT) -- Law professor Ilya Shapiro, who quit his job at Georgetown University Law Center on Monday just two days after the school declined to discipline him for his tweet saying President Joe Biden would nominate a "lesser black woman" to the U.S. Supreme Court, has been hired by the Manhattan Institute, the think tank said Tuesday. Shapiro, who was the executive director of Georgetown Law's Center for the Constitution, is also a veteran employee of the Cato Institute, where he was most recently vice president. He was suspended from Georgetown in January over since-deleted tweets responding to Biden's pledge to name a Black woman...

